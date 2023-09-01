NIO (NYSE:NIO) Trading 6% Higher

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.91 and last traded at $10.89. Approximately 14,433,810 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 52,979,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.27.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NIO shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on NIO from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on NIO from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on NIO from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on NIO from $13.90 to $19.20 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on NIO from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIO has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.76.

The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.71.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported ($3.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.96) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.16 billion. NIO had a negative return on equity of 66.25% and a negative net margin of 35.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of NIO by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 178,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of NIO during the 4th quarter worth $1,819,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIO by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 109,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 20,137 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of NIO by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,617,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,527,000 after purchasing an additional 729,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NIO during the 4th quarter worth $710,000. 42.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

