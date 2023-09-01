Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Acquired by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,282 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $4,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Novartis by 514.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,461,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,669,000 after buying an additional 7,085,365 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Novartis by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,488,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,609,000 after acquiring an additional 377,693 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Novartis by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,173,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,974,000 after acquiring an additional 180,186 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Novartis by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,568,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,426,000 after purchasing an additional 41,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Novartis by 102,209.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,522,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517,637 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

NVS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Novartis in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.25.

Novartis stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.82. 258,950 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,912,860. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.93. The company has a market capitalization of $213.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $74.09 and a 52-week high of $105.61.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. Novartis had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The firm had revenue of $13.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

