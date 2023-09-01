Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Trading 4.4% Higher

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 4.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.35 and last traded at $8.35. 1,155,612 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 6,658,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley upgraded Novavax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Novavax in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novavax in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novavax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.96 and a 200 day moving average of $7.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $762.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.68.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by $1.82. The company had revenue of $424.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($6.53) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Novavax, Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Novavax during the second quarter worth about $950,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Novavax by 3.7% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 104,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 3,696 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Novavax by 18.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 75,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 11,822 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Novavax by 53.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 113,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 39,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 40.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 271,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 78,178 shares in the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

