NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Lowered to “Neutral” at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright lowered shares of NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has $25.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $85.00. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for NovoCure’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.22) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.87) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.46) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.76) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($3.47) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NVCR. SVB Leerink started coverage on NovoCure in a report on Friday, August 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NovoCure in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of NovoCure from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. SVB Securities started coverage on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Friday, August 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of NovoCure from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.38.

Shares of NVCR opened at $22.06 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.52. The company has a quick ratio of 6.88, a current ratio of 7.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -13.37 and a beta of 0.60. NovoCure has a twelve month low of $18.03 and a twelve month high of $120.03.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $126.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.25 million. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 40.21% and a negative net margin of 34.35%. NovoCure’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NovoCure will post -2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in NovoCure by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of NovoCure by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,789 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in NovoCure by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in NovoCure by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,419 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,061 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. 84.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and Greater China. Its TTFields devices include Optune for the treatment of glioblastoma; and Optune Lua for the treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma.

