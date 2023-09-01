Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,261,116 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 262,450 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.30% of NU worth $67,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NU. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in NU during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in NU during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in NU by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NU in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NU in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 53.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NU traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,320,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,362,934. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.26. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $3.39 and a one year high of $8.29. The company has a market cap of $33.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 342.25 and a beta of 1.17.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NU. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of NU from $5.50 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of NU from $8.50 to $9.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of NU from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $6.10 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NU presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.84.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

