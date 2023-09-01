NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by AXS Investments LLC

AXS Investments LLC lowered its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 25.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,746 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 3,258 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 0.9% of AXS Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 605.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Argus lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $440.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $555.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total transaction of $48,297,750.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 676,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,702,575.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total transaction of $48,297,750.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 676,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,702,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total value of $10,063,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,030,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,490,310.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 265,160 shares of company stock valued at $111,896,658. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NASDAQ NVDA traded down $8.40 on Friday, reaching $485.15. 29,649,359 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,643,238. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $445.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $346.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $1.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.75. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $502.66.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $13.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 31.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 3.86%.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.