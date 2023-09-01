NVR (NYSE:NVR) Hits New 52-Week High at $6,491.03

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6,491.03 and last traded at $6,460.27, with a volume of 4273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6,377.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of NVR from $6,500.00 to $7,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVR in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on NVR in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “sell” rating and a $4,400.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5,650.00.

Get NVR alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on NVR

NVR Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 7.20 and a quick ratio of 4.43. The company has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6,241.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5,812.30.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $116.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $103.76 by $12.78. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 44.26% and a net margin of 16.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $123.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 440.88 EPS for the current year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 2nd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 500 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,311.71, for a total value of $3,155,855.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,469,330.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other NVR news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 500 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,311.71, for a total value of $3,155,855.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,469,330.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,211.00, for a total transaction of $6,211,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,707,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,767 shares of company stock valued at $49,139,940 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVR

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in NVR by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the period. Schubert & Co grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 5 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVR during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in NVR by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NVR in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

About NVR

(Get Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.