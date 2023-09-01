Octopus AIM VCT (LON:OOA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $63.00

Shares of Octopus AIM VCT PLC (LON:OOA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 63 ($0.79) and last traded at GBX 63 ($0.79), with a volume of 52 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 66 ($0.83).

Octopus AIM VCT Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 67.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 70.39. The stock has a market capitalization of £115.67 million, a PE ratio of -157.32 and a beta of 0.54.

Octopus AIM VCT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 27th were paid a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 27th. This represents a yield of 3.55%. Octopus AIM VCT’s payout ratio is -1,463.41%.

Octopus AIM VCT Company Profile

Octopus AIM VCT PLC is a venture capital trust specializing in investments in AIM or PLUS quoted companies. The fund seeks to allocate approximately 80 percent of its funds to qualifying investments in companies quoted on AIM or OFEX and the balance of 20 percent to non-qualifying Investments.

