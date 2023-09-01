Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD) Trading 3.7% Higher

Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) rose 3.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $43.98 and last traded at $43.55. Approximately 92,748 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 697,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.99.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ODD shares. Barclays assumed coverage on Oddity Tech in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Oddity Tech in a report on Monday, August 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Oddity Tech in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Oddity Tech in a research note on Monday, August 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Oddity Tech in a research note on Monday, August 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oddity Tech has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.
Oddity Tech Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer-tech company worldwide. The company provides beauty and wellness products utilizing its PowerMatch technology. It builds and scales digital-first brands to disrupt the offline-dominated beauty and wellness industries. The company offers products for face and complexion, eyes and brows, lips, and skin care under the IL MAKIAGE brand; and hair and skin care products under the SpoiledChild brand.
