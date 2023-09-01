Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD) Trading 3.7% Higher

Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) rose 3.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $43.98 and last traded at $43.55. Approximately 92,748 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 697,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.99.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ODD shares. Barclays assumed coverage on Oddity Tech in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Oddity Tech in a report on Monday, August 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Oddity Tech in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Oddity Tech in a research note on Monday, August 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Oddity Tech in a research note on Monday, August 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oddity Tech has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Oddity Tech ( NASDAQ:ODD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $151.31 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oddity Tech Ltd. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Oddity Tech Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer-tech company worldwide. The company provides beauty and wellness products utilizing its PowerMatch technology. It builds and scales digital-first brands to disrupt the offline-dominated beauty and wellness industries. The company offers products for face and complexion, eyes and brows, lips, and skin care under the IL MAKIAGE brand; and hair and skin care products under the SpoiledChild brand.

