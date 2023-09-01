Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $556.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.67 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 10.77% and a negative net margin of 35.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.19) earnings per share.

Okta Stock Performance

NASDAQ OKTA opened at $83.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Okta has a 1 year low of $44.12 and a 1 year high of $94.78. The company has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a PE ratio of -19.20 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on OKTA shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Okta from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $77.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 13th. UBS Group cut their target price on Okta from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Okta from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Okta from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Okta currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Okta

In other Okta news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,958 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total value of $148,024.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,551,463.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 6,897 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total transaction of $521,413.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,111 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,125,191.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,430 shares of company stock worth $1,015,308 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.36% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Okta

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 365.5% during the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Okta during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

