Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.17-$1.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.21 billion-$2.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.18 billion. Okta also updated its FY24 guidance to 1.17-1.20 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OKTA. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Okta from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Okta from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Okta from a sell rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 13th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Okta presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $89.24.

Get Okta alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Okta

Okta Stock Up 13.5 %

OKTA opened at $83.51 on Friday. Okta has a 1-year low of $44.12 and a 1-year high of $94.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a PE ratio of -19.20 and a beta of 1.03.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Okta had a negative return on equity of 10.77% and a negative net margin of 35.26%. The business had revenue of $556.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.19) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Okta will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Okta

In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 6,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total value of $521,413.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,125,191.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total value of $148,024.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,551,463.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 6,897 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total value of $521,413.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,125,191.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,430 shares of company stock valued at $1,015,308 in the last ninety days. 7.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Okta

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wahed Invest LLC increased its holdings in Okta by 13.2% in the second quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Okta by 51.0% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. AM Squared Ltd lifted its holdings in Okta by 57.1% during the first quarter. AM Squared Ltd now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Okta during the first quarter worth $84,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the second quarter valued at $80,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Okta Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.