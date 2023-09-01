Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Stock Holdings Decreased by Journey Strategic Wealth LLC

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 9.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 726 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ODFL. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4,027.8% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 26,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,979,000 after acquiring an additional 6,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter valued at about $758,000. Institutional investors own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of ODFL opened at $427.37 on Friday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $240.00 and a 52 week high of $432.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $392.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $350.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 34.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.90%.

Old Dominion Freight Line announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on ODFL. Barclays boosted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $425.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $320.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $304.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $365.60.

Insider Transactions at Old Dominion Freight Line

In related news, SVP Steven W. Hartsell sold 403 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.33, for a total transaction of $163,347.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,017.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Steven W. Hartsell sold 403 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.33, for a total transaction of $163,347.99. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,017.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Stith III sold 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.66, for a total value of $92,623.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,447.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

