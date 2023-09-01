Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Old Point Financial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th.

Old Point Financial Trading Up 0.2 %

Old Point Financial Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ OPOF opened at $18.23 on Tuesday. Old Point Financial has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $29.06. The company has a market cap of $91.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. Old Point Financial’s payout ratio is 27.72%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Old Point Financial by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Old Point Financial by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Old Point Financial by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Old Point Financial by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Old Point Financial by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares during the last quarter. 39.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Old Point Financial

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

