Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) PT Raised to $91.00 at Craig Hallum

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Craig Hallum from $80.00 to $91.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Craig Hallum’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.06% from the company’s current price.

OLLI has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $67.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.57.

Shares of OLLI opened at $77.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.73, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.71 and a 200 day moving average of $63.16. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12 month low of $44.72 and a 12 month high of $80.94.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $514.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.04 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 3,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.38, for a total transaction of $260,425.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,536,916. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 4,690 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total transaction of $343,589.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,531,132. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 3,549 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.38, for a total value of $260,425.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,536,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,139 shares of company stock worth $670,006 over the last ninety days. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 20.9% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 87,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,077,000 after purchasing an additional 15,156 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 28,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 6,141 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 9,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $320,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,588,000.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

