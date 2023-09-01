Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Trading Down 2.8%

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) was down 2.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $74.70 and last traded at $74.95. Approximately 132,232 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 999,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on OLLI shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $73.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.80.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 38.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.16.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $514.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

In other news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 3,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.38, for a total value of $260,425.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,536,916. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 3,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.38, for a total value of $260,425.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,536,916. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 4,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total transaction of $343,589.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,531,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,139 shares of company stock worth $670,006. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OLLI. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 95,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter worth about $263,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 29.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 8,723 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

(Get Free Report)

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.