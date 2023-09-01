Omega Therapeutics’ (OMGA) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $11.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 199.73% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Omega Therapeutics Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:OMGA opened at $3.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.49. The stock has a market cap of $202.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 0.65. Omega Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.11 and a 1 year high of $11.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 3.71.

Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.63 million. Omega Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 97.34% and a negative net margin of 4,283.72%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Omega Therapeutics will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Omega Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Therapeutics by 8,145.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 10,019 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Therapeutics by 598.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 389,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 333,403 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Therapeutics by 194.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,609,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,612 shares during the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omega Therapeutics Company Profile

Omega Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The company's OMEGA platform enables control of fundamental epigenetic processes to correct the root cause of disease by restoring aberrant gene expression to a range without altering native nucleic acid sequences. It also develops OTX-2002 for hepatocellular carcinoma; OTX-2101 for non-small cell lung cancer; omega epigenomic controllers (OEC) for inflammatory lung diseases, such as neutrophilic asthma, acute respiratory distress syndrome, dermatological, oncology, and rheumatological indications; OEC candidates for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; liver regeneration medicines; and OEC candidates for patients with diabetes and other conditions to treat corneal epithelial injury.

