Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Purchased by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,944 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $22,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OMC. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Omnicom Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 453.6% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 80.1% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 400.0% during the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Omnicom Group during the first quarter worth about $72,000. 92.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Omnicom Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Omnicom Group news, CEO Jonathan B. Nelson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.71, for a total transaction of $2,367,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,492,774.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Omnicom Group news, CEO Jonathan B. Nelson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.71, for a total transaction of $2,367,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,492,774.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.12, for a total transaction of $169,416.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,270,243.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,267 shares of company stock valued at $2,574,638. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Omnicom Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Omnicom Group stock opened at $81.31 on Friday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.85 and a 52-week high of $99.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.43 and a 200 day moving average of $89.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.85.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.01. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 41.29%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.24%.

Omnicom Group Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

