OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) CEO Acquires $60,567.66 in Stock

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Free Report) CEO Philip Austin Jr. Singleton bought 2,378 shares of OneWater Marine stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.47 per share, for a total transaction of $60,567.66. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 580,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,777,261.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Philip Austin Jr. Singleton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 17th, Philip Austin Jr. Singleton acquired 4,633 shares of OneWater Marine stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.92 per share, with a total value of $124,720.36.

On Tuesday, August 15th, Philip Austin Jr. Singleton acquired 267 shares of OneWater Marine stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.99 per share, with a total value of $7,206.33.

OneWater Marine Price Performance

OneWater Marine stock opened at $26.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $412.28 million, a P/E ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 2.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.35 and its 200 day moving average is $29.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.37. OneWater Marine Inc. has a one year low of $23.68 and a one year high of $41.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

OneWater Marine ( NASDAQ:ONEW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.38 by ($1.43). The firm had revenue of $594.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.55 million. OneWater Marine had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 4.19%. As a group, research analysts expect that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shellback Capital LP increased its holdings in OneWater Marine by 7.2% in the first quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 169,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,739,000 after purchasing an additional 11,368 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 21,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 4,483 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in OneWater Marine by 1.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,738,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,633,000 after acquiring an additional 19,187 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in OneWater Marine by 140.7% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in OneWater Marine by 72.2% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 981,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,462,000 after purchasing an additional 411,644 shares during the period. 63.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on OneWater Marine from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James downgraded OneWater Marine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on OneWater Marine from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. KeyCorp cut their price target on OneWater Marine from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, 500.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of OneWater Marine in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OneWater Marine currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

OneWater Marine Company Profile

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It also provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

