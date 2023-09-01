Orchid (OXT) Price Down 3.6% Over Last 7 Days

Orchid (OXT) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. Orchid has a market cap of $55.37 million and $2.44 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orchid token can currently be bought for $0.0575 or 0.00000221 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Orchid has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00006856 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00020909 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00017919 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00014973 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,019.87 or 1.00092479 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002507 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Orchid Token Profile

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a token. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 962,629,339 tokens. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 962,629,339.4279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.05822782 USD and is down -3.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 97 active market(s) with $2,625,818.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

