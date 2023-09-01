Ordinals 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $23.79 Million (ORDI)

Ordinals (ORDI) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 1st. Over the last week, Ordinals has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. One Ordinals token can currently be bought for $3.65 or 0.00014121 BTC on major exchanges. Ordinals has a market capitalization of $76.57 million and $23.79 million worth of Ordinals was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Ordinals

Ordinals’ total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. The official website for Ordinals is ordinals.com.

Ordinals Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ordinals (ORDI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ordinals-BRC20 platform. Ordinals has a current supply of 21,000,000. The last known price of Ordinals is 3.77900682 USD and is down -3.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $37,739,707.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ordinals.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ordinals directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ordinals should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ordinals using one of the exchanges listed above.

