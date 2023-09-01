O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by Next Century Growth Investors LLC

Next Century Growth Investors LLC trimmed its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Next Century Growth Investors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 616.7% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 43 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $935.20, for a total value of $187,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 8,378 shares in the company, valued at $7,835,105.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $955.50, for a total transaction of $524,569.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,469.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $935.20, for a total value of $187,040.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,835,105.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,181 shares of company stock worth $21,731,240 over the last 90 days. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ORLY shares. Citigroup raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $916.00 to $983.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $975.00 to $988.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. William Blair started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $992.00 to $1,038.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $967.40.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 0.1 %

ORLY traded up $1.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $941.02. 98,061 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,008. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $680.00 and a 52 week high of $975.72. The stock has a market cap of $56.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $943.66 and a 200 day moving average of $904.40.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $10.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.05 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 163.68% and a net margin of 14.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Articles

