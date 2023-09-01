Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Organovo Stock Down 2.4 %
Organovo stock opened at $1.20 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.59 and its 200 day moving average is $1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $10.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.86. Organovo has a twelve month low of $1.14 and a twelve month high of $3.40.
Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The medical research company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter. Organovo had a negative net margin of 4,061.12% and a negative return on equity of 97.16%.
Organovo Company Profile
Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.
