Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Organovo Stock Down 2.4 %

Organovo stock opened at $1.20 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.59 and its 200 day moving average is $1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $10.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.86. Organovo has a twelve month low of $1.14 and a twelve month high of $3.40.

Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The medical research company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter. Organovo had a negative net margin of 4,061.12% and a negative return on equity of 97.16%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Organovo

Organovo Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Organovo by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 283,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 13,153 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Organovo by 17.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 19,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Organovo by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 61,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 10,594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

