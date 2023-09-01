Origin Energy Limited (ASX:ORG) Raises Dividend to $0.20 Per Share

Origin Energy Limited (ASX:ORG – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Friday, September 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Thursday, September 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 4th. This is an increase from Origin Energy’s previous final dividend of $0.17.

Origin Energy Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.13, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Get Origin Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Frank Calabria 29,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. 1.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Origin Energy

Origin Energy Limited, an integrated energy company, engages in the exploration and production of natural gas, electricity generation, wholesale and retail sale of electricity and gas, and sale of liquefied natural gas in Australia and internationally. The company operates through, Energy Markets, Integrated Gas, and Corporate segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.