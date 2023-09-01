Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Stock Position Lowered by Champlain Investment Partners LLC

Champlain Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,826,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,580 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned 3.71% of Outset Medical worth $33,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Outset Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Outset Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 286.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 38.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Outset Medical during the fourth quarter worth $83,000.

Outset Medical Price Performance

Shares of OM stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.03. The company had a trading volume of 310,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,123. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.41 and a 12 month high of $30.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 6.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.95 and its 200 day moving average is $19.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $698.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Outset Medical ( NASDAQ:OM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.05). Outset Medical had a negative return on equity of 73.66% and a negative net margin of 131.69%. The firm had revenue of $36.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.18 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OM shares. CL King started coverage on Outset Medical in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Outset Medical from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Outset Medical in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Outset Medical in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.20.

Insider Transactions at Outset Medical

In other news, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 1,415 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $28,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 58,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,178,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 1,415 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $28,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 58,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,178,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.90, for a total value of $418,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 409,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,558,320.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,819 shares of company stock worth $498,849 over the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

See Also

