Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) PT Lowered to $98.00 at Citigroup

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Citigroup from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 2.90% from the stock’s previous close.

OXM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Friday, August 25th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oxford Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

Shares of NYSE OXM opened at $100.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.69. Oxford Industries has a 1 year low of $85.00 and a 1 year high of $123.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The textile maker reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $420.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.10 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 32.20%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oxford Industries will post 11.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Oxford Industries news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 929 shares of Oxford Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.58, for a total value of $97,154.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,652.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.41, for a total transaction of $103,410.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,750,007.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dennis M. Love sold 929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.58, for a total transaction of $97,154.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,994 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,652.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,041,686 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $184,773,000 after buying an additional 104,007 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 862,286 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $78,036,000 after buying an additional 64,175 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 719,447 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $70,808,000 after buying an additional 24,669 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 534,551 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $48,377,000 after buying an additional 12,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Oxford Industries by 2,350.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,505 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 305,508 shares during the period. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

