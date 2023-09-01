Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Trading 4.7% Higher

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 4.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.24 and last traded at $16.13. 34,698,755 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 59,229,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PLTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Palantir Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.04.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on PLTR

Palantir Technologies Stock Down 8.3 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -499.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 2.73.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $533.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.88 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 1,967,500 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $39,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,313,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,268,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 1,967,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $39,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,313,446 shares in the company, valued at $26,268,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 5,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total transaction of $79,910.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 812,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,725,366.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,989,673 shares of company stock valued at $55,012,649 over the last quarter. 13.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Palantir Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 1,510.9% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

About Palantir Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.