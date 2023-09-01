Pan Global Resources (CVE:PGZ) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.23

Pan Global Resources Inc. (CVE:PGZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.25, with a volume of 237140 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.
Pan Global Resources Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of C$54.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 11.60, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.35.
Pan Global Resources (CVE:PGZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.
About Pan Global Resources
Pan Global Resources Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Spain. The company explores for lead, zinc, silver, gold, tin, cobalt, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Aguilas project, which comprises nine investigation permits that covers an area of approximately 16,300 hectares, as well as additional mineral rights applications covering an area of approximately 2,803 hectares.
