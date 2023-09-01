Panagora Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Free Report) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,398 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.35% of Sprout Social worth $11,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 5.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Sprout Social by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 434,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,789,000 after buying an additional 13,742 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Sprout Social by 105.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sprout Social by 56.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 8,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Sprout Social by 2.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the period.

Sprout Social stock opened at $53.54 on Friday. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.00 and a 12-month high of $74.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -59.49 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.76.

Sprout Social ( NASDAQ:SPT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 33.85% and a negative net margin of 17.00%. The firm had revenue of $79.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.69 million. On average, analysts forecast that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SPT. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Sprout Social from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Friday, August 4th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sprout Social currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.82.

In other Sprout Social news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $994,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 43,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,408,464. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total value of $69,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,428,198.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $994,320.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 43,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,408,464. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,164 shares of company stock valued at $2,897,603 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.93% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

