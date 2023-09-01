Panagora Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 410,089 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,683 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Pure Storage worth $10,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 11.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,388,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,157,854,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800,883 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,369,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $966,403,000 after purchasing an additional 203,732 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 3,772,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,946,000 after purchasing an additional 422,177 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,742,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,180,000 after purchasing an additional 179,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Pure Storage during the 4th quarter worth $90,143,000. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ajay Singh sold 37,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.42, for a total value of $1,350,599.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 414,393 shares in the company, valued at $15,092,193.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Mona Chu sold 5,387 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total value of $207,345.63. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 147,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,665,266.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ajay Singh sold 37,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.42, for a total value of $1,350,599.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 414,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,092,193.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 148,320 shares of company stock worth $5,453,744. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PSTG stock opened at $36.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.12 and its 200 day moving average is $30.61. The firm has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 1,220.41, a P/E/G ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.29. Pure Storage, Inc. has a one year low of $22.14 and a one year high of $39.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The technology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $589.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.83 million. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 0.63%. On average, research analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

PSTG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on Pure Storage from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com raised Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Pure Storage from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pure Storage presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.89.

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

