Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $11.06 Million Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 63.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,518 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 169,584 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $11,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in EOG Resources by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,826,112 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,661,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,209 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,551,976 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,493,398,000 after buying an additional 1,321,754 shares during the period. Tejara Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,787,281 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,008,609,000 after acquiring an additional 3,641,504 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in EOG Resources by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,900,147 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $764,187,000 after acquiring an additional 218,689 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources Stock Up 0.7 %

EOG stock opened at $128.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.88. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.52 and a 1-year high of $150.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $139.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. TD Securities boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.13.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total transaction of $238,155.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,607 shares in the company, valued at $4,409,796.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total value of $238,155.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,409,796.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total transaction of $595,088.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,259 shares in the company, valued at $18,994,066.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,582 shares of company stock worth $1,412,594. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Read More

