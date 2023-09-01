Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $7.43 Million Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 41.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 24,607 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $7,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ENPH. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Enphase Energy by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 64,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,514,000 after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $434,000. Finally, Arosa Capital Management LP increased its position in Enphase Energy by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 19,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,167,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $247.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research cut Enphase Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on Enphase Energy from $221.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $259.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.90.

Enphase Energy Price Performance

Shares of ENPH opened at $126.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.89. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.90 and a 52-week high of $339.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.45.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 71.20%. The company had revenue of $711.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.94 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.