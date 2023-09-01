Parkland (TSE:PKI) Sets New 12-Month High at $37.55

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$37.55 and last traded at C$37.42, with a volume of 141020 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$36.93.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Parkland from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Parkland from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Parkland from C$42.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James downgraded Parkland from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Parkland from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$40.50.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$35.15 and a 200 day moving average of C$33.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.61, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.39.

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C$0.12. Parkland had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 0.96%. The firm had revenue of C$7.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.81 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Parkland Co. will post 2.5921909 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. Parkland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.83%.

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

