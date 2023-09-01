Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.45-2.55 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50. Patterson Companies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $2.45-$2.55 EPS.

PDCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Patterson Companies from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Patterson Companies in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Patterson Companies currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $35.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PDCO opened at $30.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.30. Patterson Companies has a 12 month low of $23.87 and a 12 month high of $34.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.09.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.40. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 22.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Patterson Companies will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is 49.06%.

In related news, insider Les B. Korsh sold 908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total transaction of $29,364.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,265 shares in the company, valued at $2,401,730.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Les B. Korsh sold 908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total transaction of $29,364.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,265 shares in the company, valued at $2,401,730.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Donald Zurbay sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total transaction of $53,878.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 143,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,651,106.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,380 shares of company stock valued at $496,590 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCO. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 51.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 12,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 10.3% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 15,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 6.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 914,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,406,000 after purchasing an additional 56,632 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 47.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 346,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,538,000 after purchasing an additional 110,921 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 15.1% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the period. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

