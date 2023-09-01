Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.45-$2.55 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.50. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Patterson Companies also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.45-2.55 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on PDCO shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Patterson Companies from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Patterson Companies in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on PDCO

Patterson Companies Stock Performance

Shares of PDCO stock opened at $30.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.30. Patterson Companies has a 52-week low of $23.87 and a 52-week high of $34.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 3.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Patterson Companies will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Patterson Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is 49.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Donald Zurbay sold 1,666 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total value of $53,878.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 143,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,651,106.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Donald Zurbay sold 1,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total transaction of $53,878.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 143,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,651,106.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Les B. Korsh sold 3,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total transaction of $119,684.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 78,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,535,744.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,380 shares of company stock worth $496,590. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in Patterson Companies by 195.7% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in Patterson Companies by 499.4% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Patterson Companies by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Patterson Companies by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. 79.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Patterson Companies

(Get Free Report)

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.