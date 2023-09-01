Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Trading Up 5.6%

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) shares rose 5.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.95 and last traded at $14.93. Approximately 1,098,794 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 3,688,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PTEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Benchmark raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.57.

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.36.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.04). Patterson-UTI Energy had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $758.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Patterson-UTI Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Patterson-UTI Energy

In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, COO James Michael Holcomb sold 8,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total transaction of $136,166.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 387,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,001,199.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total value of $2,968,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,886,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,001,210.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO James Michael Holcomb sold 8,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total transaction of $136,166.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 387,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,001,199.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 319,564 shares of company stock valued at $4,665,785 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Patterson-UTI Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTEN. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 1,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 2,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 157.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 368.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

