PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Greenwood Capital Associates LLC

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 24.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,017 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 964 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IPG Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 189.4% in the 1st quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,037 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,901,000 after buying an additional 68,085 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter worth about $265,000. STF Management LP lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. STF Management LP now owns 12,946 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 5,344 shares during the last quarter. Maytus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Maytus Capital Management LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,785,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter worth about $2,351,000. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PYPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $89.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $133.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.03.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $62.83 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.29 and a 1-year high of $99.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.33.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. PayPal had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The business had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.