PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) Given New $120.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Benchmark upped their price objective on PDD from $106.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Bank of America upped their price objective on PDD from $95.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, May 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on PDD from $100.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Nomura upped their price objective on PDD from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on PDD from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, May 29th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, PDD currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $117.75.

PDD Stock Up 0.8 %

PDD opened at $98.97 on Tuesday. PDD has a 1-year low of $38.80 and a 1-year high of $106.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $130.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.76.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $10.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $3.17. PDD had a return on equity of 34.10% and a net margin of 25.63%. The business had revenue of $52.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that PDD will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PDD. Hhlr Advisors LTD. boosted its stake in PDD by 266.5% in the first quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 10,642,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,792,000 after buying an additional 7,739,047 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PDD in the fourth quarter valued at about $501,089,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in PDD by 3,618.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,630,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,466,000 after buying an additional 4,506,101 shares in the last quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd boosted its stake in PDD by 396.7% in the fourth quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd now owns 4,427,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,095,000 after buying an additional 3,536,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in PDD by 10.6% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 31,167,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,889,000 after buying an additional 2,975,800 shares in the last quarter. 31.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

