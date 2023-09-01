Pearl River Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Hershey by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,665,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Hershey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Hershey by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Hershey by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,057,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,045,383,000 after acquiring an additional 216,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Hershey by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 32,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,972,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. 56.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.36, for a total transaction of $321,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,999,057.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.36, for a total value of $321,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,316 shares in the company, valued at $7,999,057.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.21, for a total value of $38,431.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,575 shares in the company, valued at $3,990,470.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 280,010 shares of company stock valued at $72,657,283. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HSY shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Hershey from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Hershey from $264.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Hershey from $252.00 to $249.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Hershey from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Hershey from $263.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $262.11.

Hershey Stock Performance

Shares of HSY traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $214.42. The stock had a trading volume of 153,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,960. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $211.49 and a 12 month high of $276.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $234.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.93.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.12. Hershey had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 16.49%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. Hershey’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.192 per share. This represents a $4.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 54.78%.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

