Pearl River Capital LLC Buys 6,777 Shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU)

Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) by 85.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,777 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Clear Secure were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in Clear Secure by 25.5% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 10,751,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,997,000 after buying an additional 2,184,428 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,182,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,353 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Clear Secure by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,544,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,875,000 after purchasing an additional 826,003 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Clear Secure by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,297,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,879,000 after purchasing an additional 576,432 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Clear Secure by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,960,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,192,000 after purchasing an additional 362,982 shares during the period. 64.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clear Secure Price Performance

NYSE YOU traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.80. 135,988 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,293,908. Clear Secure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.46 and a 52-week high of $35.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -36.83 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.84.

Clear Secure Dividend Announcement

Clear Secure ( NYSE:YOU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $149.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.04 million. Clear Secure had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 11.99%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Clear Secure, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Clear Secure’s payout ratio is -47.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on YOU. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Monday, June 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 2,640,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total transaction of $66,731,373.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,809,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,608,761.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 39.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Clear Secure

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and enhance the experience for existing members.

Featured Stories

