Pearl River Capital LLC Buys Shares of 30,338 The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $731,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AES. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AES by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,790,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,155,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,423 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in AES by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,324,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $857,435,000 after acquiring an additional 102,389 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AES by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,470,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $386,686,000 after acquiring an additional 314,301 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in AES by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,461,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $300,877,000 after acquiring an additional 230,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in AES by 5.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,126,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $183,363,000 after acquiring an additional 381,037 shares during the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of AES from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of AES to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of AES from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of AES from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of AES in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at AES

In related news, Director Alain Monie purchased 27,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.27 per share, with a total value of $500,598.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,805.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Maura Shaughnessy purchased 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.49 per share, for a total transaction of $243,625.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,182,126.97. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alain Monie purchased 27,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.27 per share, for a total transaction of $500,598.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,725 shares in the company, valued at $524,805.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AES Stock Performance

Shares of AES traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.92. 938,654 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,194,811. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.94. The AES Co. has a 12 month low of $17.65 and a 12 month high of $29.89.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.04). AES had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a positive return on equity of 36.65%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

AES Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were issued a $0.1659 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently -108.19%.

AES Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Further Reading

