Pearl River Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Pearl River Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 28.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,188 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRDK. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 106.5% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1,240.7% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 767.6% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LBRDK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Pivotal Research cut their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $138.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.20.

Liberty Broadband Stock Down 1.2 %

LBRDK traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.41. 154,676 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 796,335. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.25. The company has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.14. Liberty Broadband Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.67 and a fifty-two week high of $103.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.40 by ($0.69). Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 82.31%. The company had revenue of $245.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.90 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Liberty Broadband

In related news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 1,135 shares of Liberty Broadband stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $104,442.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,119,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,982,434.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

