Pearl River Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Pearl River Capital LLC cut its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 72.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,455 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its stake in American Tower by 629.4% in the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 151.7% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of American Tower stock traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $181.76. The stock had a trading volume of 114,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,064,321. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $187.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market cap of $84.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.57. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $172.55 and a 52-week high of $265.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMT. Barclays reduced their price objective on American Tower from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on American Tower from $233.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James dropped their target price on American Tower from $211.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Tower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total transaction of $510,412.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,482,406.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $1,781,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,024,928.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total value of $510,412.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,482,406.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,251 shares of company stock worth $2,957,531 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

