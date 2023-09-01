Pearl River Capital LLC Has $806,000 Stock Holdings in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Pearl River Capital LLC cut its stake in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SAM. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Boston Beer by 172.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Boston Beer

In other news, insider John C. Geist sold 3,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total transaction of $1,243,972.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,967,269. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider John C. Geist sold 3,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total value of $1,243,972.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,967,269. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John C. Geist sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.35, for a total transaction of $3,413,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,902,343.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,425 shares of company stock worth $9,324,538 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Boston Beer Stock Up 0.7 %

SAM traded up $2.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $367.89. The company had a trading volume of 2,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,735. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 69.36, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.07. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a one year low of $296.27 and a one year high of $422.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $334.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $327.95.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $4.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $1.27. Boston Beer had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $603.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SAM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $274.00 to $386.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $297.00 to $276.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $311.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $318.21.

About Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc engages in the production and sale of alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, and Havana Lager brand names.

