Pearl River Capital LLC Makes New Investment in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Buckle by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Buckle by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 33,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Buckle by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Buckle by 2.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Buckle by 1.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. 53.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Buckle Price Performance

Shares of BKE traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.78. The stock had a trading volume of 12,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,825. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.08. The Buckle, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.18 and a 1-year high of $50.35.

Buckle Announces Dividend

Buckle ( NYSE:BKE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. Buckle had a return on equity of 57.52% and a net margin of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $292.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Buckle news, SVP Brett P. Milkie sold 15,000 shares of Buckle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total transaction of $568,350.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,060,375.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 40.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BKE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on Buckle from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st.

About Buckle

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

