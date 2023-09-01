Pearl River Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Pearl River Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) by 86.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,483 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHK. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 8,578 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 20,980.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 287,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,976,000 after acquiring an additional 112,360 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $569,000. 97.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $97.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $85.00 to $89.00 in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of Chesapeake Energy stock traded up $1.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.05. The company had a trading volume of 391,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,600,055. The company has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.11 and its 200-day moving average is $81.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.68 and a fifty-two week high of $107.31.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.52 million. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 49.75% and a return on equity of 18.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.87 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Chesapeake Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.42%.

Chesapeake Energy Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

