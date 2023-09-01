Pearl River Capital LLC Reduces Stake in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Pearl River Capital LLC lessened its stake in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Free Report) by 40.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,801 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,221 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WIRE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Encore Wire by 1,243.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 618,565 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,788,000 after purchasing an additional 572,539 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Encore Wire in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,846,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Encore Wire by 4,549.9% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 130,196 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $17,910,000 after purchasing an additional 127,396 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Encore Wire by 364.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 150,871 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $20,754,000 after purchasing an additional 118,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Encore Wire by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 272,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,051,000 after purchasing an additional 81,185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

Encore Wire Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WIRE traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $166.28. 23,296 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,776. Encore Wire Co. has a 1 year low of $108.53 and a 1 year high of $206.74. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.94.

Encore Wire Announces Dividend

Encore Wire ( NASDAQ:WIRE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $6.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.55 by ($0.54). Encore Wire had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 32.05%. The firm had revenue of $636.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Encore Wire Co. will post 21.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Encore Wire from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Encore Wire in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Encore Wire

Encore Wire Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of electrical building wires and cables in the United States. The company offers NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including SEU, SER, photovoltaic, URD, tray cables, metal-clads, and armored cables.

