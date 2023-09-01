Pearl River Capital LLC Sells 5,055 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Pearl River Capital LLC trimmed its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 50.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,055 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,723,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $398,841,000 after purchasing an additional 98,401 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 299,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,847,000 after purchasing an additional 104,506 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 83,554 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,823,000 after purchasing an additional 16,775 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,689 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,742,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 89,156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,213,000 after purchasing an additional 6,561 shares during the period. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total value of $253,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,090,561.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 4,172 shares of company stock worth $302,012 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

HIG stock traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.92. 75,916 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,798,787. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.44 and its 200-day moving average is $71.58. The company has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.17 and a 12 month high of $79.44.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 8.53%. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 27.33%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $94.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.46.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

