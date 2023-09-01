Pearl River Capital LLC Takes Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CBOE Vest Financial LLC boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 136,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,852,000 after acquiring an additional 29,753 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 453,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,134,000 after acquiring an additional 182,796 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 60,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,857,000 after acquiring an additional 22,879 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,684,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,076,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 4,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $99.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 1,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total transaction of $126,294.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,809 shares in the company, valued at $938,221.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE ADM traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 419,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,945,330. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $69.92 and a fifty-two week high of $98.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.54.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.30. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The company had revenue of $25.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.03%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

