Pearl River Capital LLC Takes Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IT. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Gartner by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 768 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Gartner by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Gartner by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Gartner by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Gartner by 0.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

IT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Gartner from $352.00 to $346.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Gartner from $366.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Gartner in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $368.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gartner in a research note on Saturday, August 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gartner presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $361.00.

In other Gartner news, EVP Scott Hensel sold 2,996 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.23, for a total value of $1,040,301.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,852 shares in the company, valued at $5,157,059.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Gartner news, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 420 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.80, for a total value of $148,596.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,787 shares in the company, valued at $4,170,240.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Hensel sold 2,996 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.23, for a total value of $1,040,301.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,157,059.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,192 shares of company stock worth $8,289,216. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IT traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $349.92. 28,071 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,542. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $272.58 and a 52 week high of $377.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.58 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $346.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $332.72.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.34. Gartner had a return on equity of 310.25% and a net margin of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

