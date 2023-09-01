Pearl River Capital LLC Takes Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,054,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,218,134,000 after acquiring an additional 823,749 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Ingersoll Rand by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,462,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,591,686,000 after buying an additional 1,651,634 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Ingersoll Rand by 71.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,935,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $985,293,000 after buying an additional 7,066,175 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ingersoll Rand by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,195,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $427,405,000 after buying an additional 203,766 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ingersoll Rand by 6.3% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,168,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $300,718,000 after buying an additional 304,499 shares during the period. 94.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays increased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Ingersoll Rand from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingersoll Rand

In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 27,169 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,765,985.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,802,005. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Kathleen M. Keene sold 4,003 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $250,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 27,169 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,765,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,802,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,659 shares of company stock valued at $3,685,458 in the last 90 days. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of IR traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.42. 171,915 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,299,289. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.20 and a 12-month high of $70.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $28.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.44.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Research analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.65%.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

(Free Report)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.